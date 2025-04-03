The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 13 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The Commission aims to fill 457 posts.

Direct link to UPSC CDS (I) exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download CDS (I) admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Cards tab Click on the CDS (I) admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDS I admit card 2025.