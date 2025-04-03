UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 13 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The Commission aims to fill 457 posts.
Steps to download CDS (I) admit card 2025
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Cards tab
Click on the CDS (I) admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
