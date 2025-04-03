The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/ Female) (Main) Exam 2023. As per the notification, the document verification will be conducted from April 8 to 25 in two shifts: 9.30 am and 1.30 pm.

A total of 1436 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies.

Steps to download Staff Nurse Allopathic DV schedule 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Allopathic DV schedule 2023 link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Staff Nurse Allopathic DV schedule 2023.