SBI PO results 2025 likely soon at sbi.co.in; check details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the preliminary exam results of the Probationary Officer posts under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.
The tentative examinations were conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 15, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies. Phase II (Main Exam) and Phase III (Psychometric Test) are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May 2025, and May/ June 2025, respectively.
Steps to download the SBI PO Prelims result 2025
Visit the official website sbi.co.in
On the homepage, go to the SBI PO Prelims result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.