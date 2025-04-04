The Telangana Council for Higher Education ( TGCHE ) will close the registration window for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 ( TG EAPCET 2025 ) today, April 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in . The correction window will open from April 6 to 8, 2025.

The exams for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream will be conducted on April 29 and 30 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and for the Engineering stream from May 2 to 5 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Applicants can download their hall tickets from April 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

TG EAPCET 2025 is being held for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.

Application Fee Stream Category Fee (Rs.) Engineering (E) SC/ ST & PH Rs 500 Others Rs 900 Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) SC/ ST & PH Rs 500 Others Rs 900 Both Engineering (E)andAgriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) SC/ ST & PH Rs 1000 Others Rs 1800

Steps to apply for TS EAPCET 2025

Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Application Fee Payment link Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference