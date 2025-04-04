The Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) has released the Management Trainee admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aicofindia.com .

The online written examination (tentative) is scheduled to be conducted on April 15, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 55 MT vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for IT discipline, 5 for Actuarial discipline, and 30 for Generalist discipline.

Steps to download MT admit card 2025

Visit the official website aicofindia.com On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the Management Trainees admit card 2025 Key in your login details, and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MT admit card 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer based test and interview.