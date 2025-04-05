The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2025 under Advt. No. 1744/OSSC dated 03.04.2025. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ossc.gov.in till May 6, 2025. The correction window will open till May 8, 2025.

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in the month of May/ June 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for Junior Stenographer (District Offices) posts, 43 for Junior Stenographer, 05 for Junior Grade Typist, and 02 for Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Jr Steno and other posts 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the registration window Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRE registration 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.