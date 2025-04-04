RSMSSB Animal Attendant result 2025 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Animal Attendant recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment exams were conducted from December 1 to 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6433 vacancies. Earlier, the Commission had notified a total of 5934 posts.
Steps to download Animal Attendant result 2023
Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Results tab
Click on the Animal Attendant result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Animal Attendant result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.