The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2024. As per the notification, the interview will be conducted from May 5 to 23 in two shifts: 9.00 am and 1.00 pm. A total of 965 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The e-summon letter will be released at upsc.gov.in shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP, and 42 for SSB.

Steps to download CAPF CA interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New section Click on the CAPF CA interview schedule 2024 link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Download the schedule and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF CA interview schedule 2024.