The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the hall tickets for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test ( KCET ). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

The examinations will be conducted from April 15 to 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test will be held on April 15 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am, instead of April 18. The Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on April 16 from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm, respectively. The Mathematics and Biology exams will be held on April 17 from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm, respectively.

Here’s the revised exam schedule.

Steps to download KCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KCET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KCET admit card 2025.