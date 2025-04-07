The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will soon release the exam city intimation slip for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The admit card will be released on April 10, 2025. The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam will be held on April 12, 2025, and Stage II Online (CBT) for NORCET Mains will be held on May 2, 2025 (Friday). A total of 1794 seats have been notified.

Direct link to NORCET 8 seat position.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 exam city slip

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on NORCET 8 — exam city slip link Login and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference