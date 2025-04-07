BPSC Lecturer final answer key 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Lecturer, Mining Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technology and Technical Education Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 57/2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The written exam was conducted on March 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 Lecturer posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Lecturer answer key
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Lecturer final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Lecturer final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.