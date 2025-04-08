CGPSC recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for ADI/ Manager posts today, details here
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Assistant Director Industry/ Manager posts 2025 today, April 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on July 6, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 30 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee, whereas candidates from outside the state are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.
Steps to apply for ADI/ Manager posts 2025
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ADI/ Manager 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
