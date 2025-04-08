The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 has postponed the registration deadline for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test ( PTET 2025 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in till April 17, 2025. Earlier, the deadline was April 7, 2025.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025. The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates must hold a graduate degree. Applicants can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2025

Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference