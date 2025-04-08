The Directorate of Elementary Education ( DEE ), Assam, will soon close the registration window for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers of LP Schools and Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dee.assam.gov.in up to 8.00 pm today, April 8, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 Teacher posts, of which 2900 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 1600 for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (Advt. A) notification 2025.

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (Advt. B) notification 2025.

Steps to apply for Assistant Teacher posts 2025

Visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the registration link for the Assistant Teacher posts 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload the required documents, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Assistant Teacher posts 2025.