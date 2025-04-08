The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the registrations for the Education Common Entrance Test-2025 (AP EdCET 2025). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 14 without late fee.

The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 1000, Rs 2000, and Rs 4000 is May 15, 20, and 24. The last date to apply with the late fee of Rs 10,000 is May 27, 2025. The correction window will open from May 24 to 28, 2025.

AP EdCET 2025 will be held on June 5, and the admit card will be released on May 30, 2025. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10. Candidates can download their results from June 21.

AP EdCET 2025 is conducted for admission into B.Ed. Course and B.Ed. Special Education in the Universities / Government / Aided / Private Colleges of Education in Andhra Pradesh for the Academic Year 2025-2026. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category and BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600 and Rs 500, respectively. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP EdCET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP EdCET 2025 tab Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.