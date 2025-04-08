The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the 2nd Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) Exams 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in .

This year, the total pass percent is 73,45%. The pass percentage for Science and Commerce streams is 82.45% and 76.07%, respectively. The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 53.29%. Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in aggregate to pass the examination. The 2nd PUC exam 1 was conducted from March 1 to 20, 2025.

As per a report by the Indian Express, the 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from June 9 to 21, 2025.

Steps to download 2nd PUC result 2025

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 2nd PUC result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

