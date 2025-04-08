Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has again deferred the registration deadline for the recruitment of Junior Engineer , Grade-I & Grade-II, Civil Engineering under R. D. Department (Advt. No. 08/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till April 22, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 198 vacancies, of which 105 vacancies are for the Junior Engineer, Grade-I posts, and 93 for Junior Engineer, Grade-II posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Group B Gazetted posts: The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates.

Group C Gazetted posts: The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates.

Steps to apply for JE posts 2025

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the Junior Engineer registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE posts 2025.