TANCET 2025 final answer key likely on April 17; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.
The Anna University, Chennai, will soon release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2025 (TANCET 2025) final answer key. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu from April 17, 2025.
The result is likely to be announced on April 24, 2025. TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) was held on March 23, 2025.
Steps to download TANCET final answer key 2025
Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 final answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
