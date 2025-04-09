RSSB Prahari admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Prahari direct recruitment exam 2024 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the notification, the recruitment exam will be conducted on April 12 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 803 Prahari posts.
Direct link to Prahari exam schedule 2025.
Steps to download Prahari 2024 admit card
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab
Click on the Prahari admit card 2024 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Prahari admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.