The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) will close the registration window for the Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 (AP ICET 2025) today, April 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

Applicants can make corrections to their forms on April 29 and 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted on May 7 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be released on May 2, 2025.

The provisional answer key will be released on May 10, 2025. The last date for submitting objections against the preliminary answer key is May 12 up to 5.00 pm. The result will be announced on May 21, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category and BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 650 and Rs 600, respectively. The application fee for SC/ ST categories is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for AP ICET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP ICET 2025 tab Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP ICET 2025.