The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 30, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 25 to 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted from June 6 to 8, and the admit card will be released on May 31 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 am, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

The provisional answer key will likely be released on June 11, and objections will be invited till June 14. The final answer key and the result will be released on June 24 and 2, respectively. The exam will be conducted for admission into M.Tech./M.Pharm./Pharm.D (PB) courses in University Engineering / Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by the All India Council for Technical Education for the academic year 2025- 26.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Eligible candidates from unreserved and BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1200 and Rs 900, respectively. The application fee for SC/ ST/ PH categories is Rs 700.

Steps to apply for AP PGECET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET 2025 tab Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference