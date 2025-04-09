The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Agriculture Officer 2024 exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 20 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The applicants are directed to report 60 minutes before the exam time. Admit cards will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on April 17, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 52 vacancies. The registrations were invited till December 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AO admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Officer admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference