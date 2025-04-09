The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) will soon announce the Gujarat Common Entrance Test ( GUJCET 2025 ) result 2025. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website gseb.org .

The exam was conducted on March 23, 2025. The answer key was released on April 1 and the applications were invited till April 5, 2025.

Steps to download GUJCET result 2025

Visit the official website gsebeservice.com On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference