The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes 2025 ( CUET PG 2025 ). Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

The exams were conducted between March 13 and April 1, 2025. CUET is conducted for admissions into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2025-26.

Steps to download CUET PG answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2025 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit objections, if any