The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the notification for recruitment to Group C posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO), Revenue Sub Inspector, Personal Assistant, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from April 19 to May 15, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 18 to 20, 2025. The written exam is likely to be conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 416 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD category candidates.