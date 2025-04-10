The Rajasthan Police Department has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable under Advt. No. 07/2025 and Advt. No 08/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at police.rajasthan.gov.in from April 28 to May 17, 2025.

The applicants can make corrections to their form from May 18 to 20 by paying a fee of Rs 300. The recruitment drive aims to fill 9617 Constable vacancies, of which 8148 vacancies are for Constable (General/ Driver/ Band), and 1469 for Constable (Police Telecom Operator/Driver).

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Constable (General/ Driver/ Band) notification.

Direct link to Constable (Police Telecom Operator/Driver) notification.

Registration Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBC/ applicants other than the state of Rajasthan will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to OBC (non creamy layer)/ EBC/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ TSP/ Sahariya categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.