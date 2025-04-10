The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will not announce the Class 10th results today, April 10, 2025. The results are being prepared and will be released soon on the official website site.sebaonline.org.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient.”

সকলো অভিভাৱক আৰু ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীসকলক ব‍্যাবে - matric পৰীক্ষাৰ ফলাফল কাইলৈ… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2025

The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025. Earlier, the results were likely to be announced today, April 10, 2025.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 75.70%, reports JAGRAN Josh. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 74.41%, whereas boys performed slightly better at 77.28%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.