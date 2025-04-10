SCI JCA admit card 2025 released at sci.gov.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sci.gov.in.
The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sci.gov.in.
The Phase I examination (Objective Type Written Test) will be conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 JCA posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JCA admit card 2025
Visit the official website sci.gov.in
On the homepage, go to Notices—Recruitment
Click on the JCA exam city slip 2025 link
Login and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JCA admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.