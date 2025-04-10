The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2025 (GUJCET 2025) final answer key. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website gseb.org.

The result is likely to be released soon. The exam was conducted on March 23, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on April 1, and the applications were invited till April 5, 2025.

Steps to download GUJCET final answer key 2025

Visit the official website gsebeservice.com On the homepage, click on the GUJCET final answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GUJCET 2025 final answer key.