The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 20 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm in seven districts, including Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The recruitment drive aims to fill 604 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CES Prelims admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CES 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CES Prelims admit card 2024.