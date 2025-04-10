AIIMS NORCET 8 admit card out at aiimsexams.ac.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam will be held on April 12, 2025, and Stage II Online (CBT) for NORCET Mains will be held on May 2, 2025 (Friday). A total of 1794 seats have been notified.
Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 admit card
Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the login tab
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
