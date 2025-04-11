The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department under Advt. No. 13/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from April 15 to May 14, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 AE Civil posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering) from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Govt. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.40, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.40 and 47.20, respectively.