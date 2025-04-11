APSC AE recruitment 2025: Apply for 45 Assistant Engineer Civil posts from April 15, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from April 15 onwards.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department under Advt. No. 13/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from April 15 to May 14, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 AE Civil posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering) from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Govt. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.40, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.40 and 47.20, respectively.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.