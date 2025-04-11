The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will release the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025) tomorrow, April 12. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE will be conducted on April 27 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The paper shall consist of 120 multiple-choice questions of four marks each. For every wrong answer marked by the candidates, one mark will be deducted. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to Assam CEE Information Bulletin 2025.

Steps to download Assam CEE admit card 2025

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, click on Assam CEE admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

