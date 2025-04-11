The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the application correction window for the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET 2025). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website comedk.org till April 14, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The answer key will be released on May 14. Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by May 16, 2025. The result will be declared on May 24, 2025.

Direct link to COMEDK UGET 2025 schedule.

Steps to make changes to COMEDK UGET forms 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form, and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to COMEDK UGET 2025 application correction.