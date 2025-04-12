The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) provisional answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 13, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per challenge is applicable. The exam were conducted from April 2 to 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 answer key

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the answer key

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 answer key 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.