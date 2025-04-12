The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) provisional answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 13, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per challenge is applicable. The exam were conducted from April 2 to 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 answer key 2025.