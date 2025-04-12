The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has activated the exam city intimation slip and admit card link for the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 24, 2025, and the admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies.

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip.