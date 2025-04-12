The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the exam city intimation slip and admit card link for the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on April 24, 2025, and the admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies.

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip

  1. Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the exam city slip

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.