RRB JE CBT 2 exam city intimation slip out; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the exam city intimation slip and admit card link for the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on April 24, 2025, and the admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies.
Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.