The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the answer key for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Selection Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,758 vacancies.

Steps to download MPSTST admit card 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Middle/Primary School TST 2024 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

