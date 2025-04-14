The Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC ) has released the Insect Collector admit card 2025 under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on April 16, 17, 21 and 22, 2025, in two shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Insect Collector admit card 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card/ Call Letter tab Click on the Insect Collector admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Insect Collector admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.