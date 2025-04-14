Bihar BTSC Insect Collector admit card 2025 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the Insect Collector admit card 2025 under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on April 16, 17, 21 and 22, 2025, in two shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Insect Collector admit card 2025
Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card/ Call Letter tab
Click on the Insect Collector admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Insect Collector admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.