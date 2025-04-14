Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has postponed the registration deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website set-test.org till April 16, 2025. Earlier, the application deadline was April 12, 2025.

The SET will be conducted on May 5 (Test 1) and May 11 (Test 2) from 9.00 am to 10.00 am. Admit cards for Test 1 and Test 2 will be released on April 25 and 30, respectively. The results are likely to be announced on May 22, 2025.

Applicants have to pay the registration fee of Rs 2250. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, test structure, and other details available on the official website.

Steps to register for SET 2025

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on the SET 2025 registration link Register and apply for the exam Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

