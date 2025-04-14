The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 ( KEAM 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

As per the notification, the Engineering entrance test will be conducted from April 23 to 29, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The Pharmacy entrance exam will be held on April 24 (11.30 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm), and April 29 (10.00 am to 11.30 am).

Steps to download KEAM admit card 2025

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

