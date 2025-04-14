Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the UP Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upcatet.net till May 7, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is May 8, 2025.

The application correction window will open from May 9 to 14, 2025. The exam will be conducted on June 11 and 12, and the admit card will be released on May 27, 2025. The results are likely to be declared on June 23, 2025.

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to UPCATET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 1350, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for UPCATET 2025

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPCATET 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.