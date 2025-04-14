Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 released; submit suggestions by April 21
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website slprbassam.in.
The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) 2025 written examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website slprbassam.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 21, 2025. Candidates can obtain the scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets by paying a fee of Rs 50. The written examination was conducted on April 6, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Constable answer key 2025
Visit the official website slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable answer key links
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to Constable OMR answer sheet link.
Direct link to submit objections.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.