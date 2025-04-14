The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon release the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from 2.00 pm tomorrow, April 15, 2025.

The Main written exam will be held from April 19 to 27 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 4799 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Steps to download OCS Mains 2023 admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OJS admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and the Interview round.