Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 or CCE 2024 schedule under Advt. No. 12/2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 8 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm at 35 district headquarters.

Admit cards will be released at apsc.nic.in on May 19, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies.

Direct link to CCE 2024 exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway at apsc.nic.in. Applicants can apply for the exam till April 29, 2025. The applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CCE Prelims 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the CCE Prelims 2024 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CCE Prelims 2024.