The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (CGLE 2025). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apssb.nic.in from April 18 to May 5, 2025.

The written exam will be conducted on June 15, and the Stenography Proficiency Test will be held on May 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 86 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of general category have to pay Rs 200, APST candidates have to pay Rs 150 and persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from paying the fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.