The Bank of Baroda will conclude the registrations for recruitment to various posts including Senior Relationship Manager, Private Banker, Territory Head, and other posts under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/03. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 146 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA): 01

Private Banker - Radiance Private: 03

Group Head: 04

Territory Head: 17

Senior Relationship Manager: 101

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 18

Product Head - Private Banking: 01

Portfolio Research Analyst: 01

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Territory Head and other posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Professionals on Contractual Basis for Various Departments Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/03 Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference