The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 skill test. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The admission letter will likely be released two days before the commencement of the exam, i.e., April 14. A total of 35,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test, of which 9345 vacancies are for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The Commission aims to fill 1926 vacancies.

Direct link to Skill Test schedule.

Direct link to the vacancy details.

Steps to download SSC Stenographer admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference