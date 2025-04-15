The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, will soon conclude the registrations for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till April 30, 2025.

Applicants can make corrections to their forms from May 1 to 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted from May 20 to 28, 2025. Admit cards will be released on May 14, 2025. The provisional answer key will likely release on from June 2 to 4, 2025. The results will be announced on June 10, 2025.

Applicants can check the exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to JEECUP 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to register for UPJEE 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2025 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2025.

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.