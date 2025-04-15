The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department under Advt. No. 14/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from April 17 to May 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 160 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have three years diploma in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology/ Civil and Planning from any technical institute recognised by AICTE. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the JE (Civil) official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.20 and 47.20, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 schedule is released at apsc.nic.in . The exam will be conducted on June 8 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm at 35 district headquarters. Admit cards will be released on May 19, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies.

Direct link to CCE 2024 exam schedule.