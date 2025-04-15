All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, will close the registration window of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 for the July session today, April 15 up to 5.00 pm. Candidates can submit their online application forms on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The last date for registration is April 18, 2025. The admit card for the examination will be released on May 10, 2025. The scheduled date for the examination is March 17, 2025.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for AIIMS INI CET 2025

Open official website aiimsexams.ac.in Under ‘Important Announcement’ tab, click on registration link Create registration ID Fill the application form Save the application and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to registration portal.